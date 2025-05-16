UCLA seeks more 2026 class momentum with second wave of official visits

The second wave of 2026 official visits at UCLA comes at the end of a week it added two commitments to the class.
Now, the Bruins — who picked up three-star linebacker Matthew Muasau and four-star defensive end Anthony Jones on consecutive days — and are looking for more, with another host of key targets who already think highly of the program and one commit.
Jonah Smith, the four-star wide receiver at Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic, was the very first UCLA commit in the class back in March 2024.
Crosstown rival USC has been trying to poach Smith, but UCLA has been a loyal presence after he suffered a broken tibia before his junior season last year.
Smith was a consistent attendee for multiple practices during spring camp. It’s allowed him to grow more and more comfortable with new offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri and new receivers coach Burl Toler III, who were not on the staff when he first committed.