2026 LB Jeremiah Brown: 'There's something special about this program'

On Saturday, Oregon State landed its sixth commitment in the 2026 recruiting class from San Jacinto (CA) linebacker Jeremiah Brown.

Following announcing his decision, BeaversEdge caught up with the California standout to learn more about his decision.