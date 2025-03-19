2026 QB Ryan Hopkins checks off new first during Mizzou visit

Oscar Rios (Downey) has scheduled an OV to Kentucky and this scouting report shows why he's got their attention.
Myels Smith has three programs standing out most early in his recruitment but he’s far more well-versed on one of them.
Breaking updates are included on 2027 CB Duvay Williams (Serra) & 2027 RB Honor Fa’alave-Johnson (Cathedral Catholic).
USC and Illinois are hot but Washington is in the thick of many high-profile recruitments including two CA prospects.
Read (and watch) the latest on Sione Felila, plus read other recruiting updates on EDGE CJ Warren and DE Keytrin Harris
