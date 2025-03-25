Sting Factor: Tomuhini Topui decommit

Another busy weekend is in the books and with it came a rash of major commitments. One was CB CJ Lavender (Mater Dei).
Finney is now the No. 2- ranked CB in the Rivals250 and he is diving right into his recruitment.
Cal has added a late 2025 commitment from Mater Dei offensive lineman Jojo Genova today.
This scouting report on WR Cynai Thomas (Riordan) illustrates why Oregon State is happy they got his commitment.
Malik Brooks (St. Pius X-St. Mathias) has seen his recruitment take off in recent months with double-digit offers.
