NEW RELEASE: Rivals Five-Star event returns to Indianapolis

The 2025 Rivals Five-Star elite event will return to Indianapolis for the first time since 2017, with 104 of the best high school football players converging at the Colts' practice facility to compete. Media Day will be held June 23 with the on-field competition taking place June 24.

The Rivals Five-Star event held in Indianapolis in 2017 featured one of the best groups of high school talent at a single event ever. It was loaded with future NFL stars, including Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Amon-Ra St. Brown, James Cook, Ja'Marr Chase, Penei Sewell and Aidan Hutchinson.

And now we are heading back to Indy.

June's event will spotlight top prospects in the 2026 and 2027 classes. The on-field showcase will feature competitions such as the Fastest Man, Bench Press Challenge, individual one-on-ones, 7-on-7 and linemen competition. The players will be coached at the event by former NFL standouts, including Brandon Jacobs, Marcus Price, Julian Jenkins and Joe Kelly.

Today, more than 500 Rivals Camp Series alums can be found on NFL rosters, including 135 first-round NFL Draft picks. Five of the last nine Heisman Trophy winners attended a Rivals Camp Series event during their high school career.

"NFL rosters are filled with Rivals Camp alums and while I was excited about the first-ever Five-Star many years ago, I'm even more excited now as we continue to build out this franchise as the best experience a top high school football player can have on and off the field," said Adam Gorney, Rivals.com's director of recruiting.

Rivals is the original network media outlet covering college football recruiting and has been doing so for nearly 25 years. The Rivals Camp Series began with the first Five-Star event held in Atlanta back in 2012 and it also features regional events held throughout the country during the spring.

Coverage of the 2025 Rivals Five-Star will be found exclusively on Rivals.com and its various media channels. Stay tuned to Rivals over the next two months for the unveiling of the roster of players who will be participating in this year’s Rivals Five-Star.