2026 SoCal OL Niniva Nicholson commits to ASU

The first official visit weekend of spring practice for the Sun Devils cottoned to produce positive results for Arizona State. 6-foot-3, 285-pound Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.) offensive lineman Niniva Nicholson publicly committed to the team on Tuesday morning after giving his pledge during his time in Tempe.

The Oceanside (Calif.) native is being recruited as a center. He is another testament to the effectiveness of Arizona State recruiting Polynesian players, as he is the third Polynesian player to commit to the 2026 class, joining a team that has over a dozen players from that heritage. He had official visits set up with Cal and Stanford, which he is not expected to take, and offers from Oregon and San Diego State, among others.





Nicholson is the third offensive lineman pledge in the class, joining Marques Uini, who committed yesterday and was officially visiting Tempe last weekend too, and offensive lineman Cortavious Tisaby. Nicholson, the ninth ASU pledge in the 2026 class, is also the third prospect from California in this group, along with tight ends Israel Briggs and Hayden Vercher.