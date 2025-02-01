2027 ATH Skylar Robinson Commits to UNC

Bill Belichick and North Carolina received the first commitment in the class of 2027, as athlete Skylar Robinson pledged to the Tar Heels on Saturday.
Robinson, the brother of current UNC pass catcher Jason Robinson, is a 5--foot-9, 160 pound two-way prospect out of Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, CA. As a sophomore in 2024, he recorded 18 catches for 238 yards and a touchdown as a receiver, and an interception and five pass deflections at corner.
The Tar Heels extended an offer to Robinson on January 31, becoming his 11th overall.
Robinson's high school teammate Marcellous Ryan, a 3-star cornerback in the 2026 class, committed to UNC on January 19, highlighting the recruiting scope of Bill Belichick and the UNC staff.
With his commitment, the Tar Heels are tied for the fourth-best recruiting class in 2027.