George Toia: "Oregon is up there"

Arenas called head coach Eric Musselman to announce his decision live on his father's podcast Thursday afternoon.
Here are action photos from JSerra's 62-52 victory over Mater Dei on January 29.
Davon Benjamin was interested enough in UNC & new coach Bill Belichick to make the long trip to check things out.
Last weekend was one of the biggest for junior days across the country and a ton of news and rumors is coming out.
Toilolo (Mater Dei) will be among a group of high-level recruits Thursday at UCLA, which is hosting a second junior day.
