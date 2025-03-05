April McDivitt Schilling: Her 3 X 3 Hoopfest is Oasis of Comp!

It was the place to be for young ladies trying to test iron on iron with super refs and a fun family environment no doubt!

January 20th at the Malibu High School gym saw action and plenty of raw great action by many talented girls teams ages 9-13 and up.

Anyone who was there would’ve seen this format: FIBA 3x3 rules with fouls in the act of shooting = +1 and possession, +2 and possession if behind the arc. And-ones = 1 point and a free throw. If the free throw is missed, the same team retains possession. If the free throw is made, the opposing team checks the ball and regains possession.

Also, non shooting foul = possession. After 5+ non shooting fouls = +1 and possession (teaching players to play defense without fouling).

A held ball goes to the defense. Substitutions can be made on any dead ball. Since they don’t have a charge arc, the team gaining possession gets 1 free dribble before the ball is live again. After the first dribble, the opposing team can steal the ball.

Video explanation of FIBA 3 x 3 rules.

The point is, these hoopfest rules are different but ultra cool and designed to bring out the best in all.

The event coordinator is none other than April McDivitt Schilling, about the most qualified coach who has blown it away as a WNBA trainer, coach in the W, NCAA, elite prep, played for Pat Summit, and lead teams to final fours.

Just see the feature I did on her recently to appreciate her amazing greatness;

Feature article on April McDivitt Schilling

I asked one parent at the hoopfest, Kevin Peralta, to detail what was so great about the event which was so low cost for the incredible value. He said, “I appreciate the progress Kaili is experiencing.

“I see all the girls catching up to the boys with events like these to help them in structured breakdowns of passing and isolation of offense schemes. The coaches and event coordinators really help raise their IQ’s tremendously.”



