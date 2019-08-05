Justin Flowe released a top four late last week and there was at least one surprise in there as USC did not make the cut for the five-star linebacker from Upland, Calif.

Clemson, Georgia, Miami and Oregon were the four Flowe selected and he has a good understanding of all those programs - some more than others. But keeping the hometown Trojans off the list did come as a shock.

Flowe has visited USC numerous times and a source said anything could still happen in the five-star’s recruitment and that no avenue has been completely shut out. If coach Clay Helton is fired and a big-time coach is hired at USC, the Trojans might be able to get back in the game if Flowe has enough time to consider them.

In the spring, the five-star linebacker visited Georgia and he had an excellent time there and there was some chatter he even considered a commitment to the Bulldogs before leaving campus, but decided to hold off and let his recruitment play out.