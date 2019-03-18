RELATED: Will Lincoln Riley ever make the jump to the NFL?

There are mainly three freshman quarterbacks who are already enrolled that could compete for starting jobs at their respective schools and there is a decent chance that all three could earn the starting nod heading into next season.

At Wisconsin, the Badgers could have something special at quarterback in former four-star Graham Mertz, who received some five-star consideration, and that’s someone under center who could really make all the tough throws.

Wisconsin has been one of the best teams in the Big Ten for years despite - especially recently - not having a high-end quarterback who could throw the ball downfield to keep defenses honest. Alex Hornibrook, who transferred to Florida State, struggled in that area. In Mertz, the Badgers could have that as he battles Jack Coan and others to start at quarterback.

The Auburn quarterback situation is more competitive as five-star Bo Nix enters the fray with Joey Gatewood and Malik Willis, plus there is a new quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator in Kenny Dillingham coming to town. With Jarrett Stidham off to the NFL Draft, Nix has the opportunity to step in right away and make an impact for a passing offense that didn’t set the world on fire last season.

At Arizona State, four-star Jayden Daniels enters spring practice as the odds-on favorite to take over for Manny Wilkins but incoming freshmen Joey Yellen and Ethan Long are also competing for the spot. Finishing second at dual-threat quarterback in the 2019 rankings behind only five-star Oklahoma signee Spencer Rattler, Daniels has all the tools to be prolific in the Pac-12 like he was in high school. The Sun Devils’ quarterback job is wide open and it could be Daniels’ for the taking if he can impress coach Herm Edwards and his staff through spring ball.

We ask Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell if it’s possible - even probable - that these three freshman quarterbacks who enrolled early could be the starters come the season or if he sees one or two of them emerging more?