ATH McKay Madsen impressed after visit to Oregon

in other news
West Spotlight: Five commitment predictions
Adam Gorney makes his predictions for some of the top uncommitted prospects in the West region. Three are from CA.
UCLA gives VIP treatment to 2025 Boise State commit Lucien Holland
Holland (Inglewood) says he's still “firm with my commitment” to Boise State but UCLA's pursuit has got his attention.
Four-star 2026 DL Tomuhini Topui commits to Oregon
Tomuhini “Tom Tom” Topui (Mater Dei) said, "I knew this was the place for me,” after watching the Ducks beat Ohio State.
2025 DE Logan Knapp discusses commitment to Oregon State
Folllowing his commitment to Oregon State, we caught up with Knapp (Clayton Valley Charter) to discuss his decision.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest chatter as season nears its mid-point
This rumor mill includes an update on the recruitment of three-star 2025 OL Peter Langi (Riordan).
in other news
West Spotlight: Five commitment predictions
Adam Gorney makes his predictions for some of the top uncommitted prospects in the West region. Three are from CA.
UCLA gives VIP treatment to 2025 Boise State commit Lucien Holland
Holland (Inglewood) says he's still “firm with my commitment” to Boise State but UCLA's pursuit has got his attention.
Four-star 2026 DL Tomuhini Topui commits to Oregon
Tomuhini “Tom Tom” Topui (Mater Dei) said, "I knew this was the place for me,” after watching the Ducks beat Ohio State.
Adam Gorney breaks down the latest with athlete McKay Madsen's recruitment, including interest in Oregon, BYU, and UCLA.