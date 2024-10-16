Advertisement

West Spotlight: Five commitment predictions

West Spotlight: Five commitment predictions

Adam Gorney makes his predictions for some of the top uncommitted prospects in the West region. Three are from CA.

 • Adam Gorney
UCLA gives VIP treatment to 2025 Boise State commit Lucien Holland

UCLA gives VIP treatment to 2025 Boise State commit Lucien Holland

Holland (Inglewood) says he's still “firm with my commitment” to Boise State but UCLA's pursuit has got his attention.

 • Tracy McDannald
Four-star 2026 DL Tomuhini Topui commits to Oregon

Four-star 2026 DL Tomuhini Topui commits to Oregon

Tomuhini “Tom Tom” Topui (Mater Dei) said, "I knew this was the place for me,” after watching the Ducks beat Ohio State.

 • Scott Reed
2025 DE Logan Knapp discusses commitment to Oregon State

2025 DE Logan Knapp discusses commitment to Oregon State

Folllowing his commitment to Oregon State, we caught up with Knapp (Clayton Valley Charter) to discuss his decision.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest chatter as season nears its mid-point

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest chatter as season nears its mid-point

This rumor mill includes an update on the recruitment of three-star 2025 OL Peter Langi (Riordan).

 • Adam Gorney

Published Oct 16, 2024
ATH McKay Madsen impressed after visit to Oregon
Adam Gorney
Adam Gorney breaks down the latest with athlete McKay Madsen's recruitment, including interest in Oregon, BYU, and UCLA.

