SDSU offensive tackle commit maintains relationship with UCLA

Four-star 2026 DL Tomuhini Topui commits to Oregon
Tomuhini “Tom Tom” Topui (Mater Dei) said, "I knew this was the place for me,” after watching the Ducks beat Ohio State.
2025 DE Logan Knapp discusses commitment to Oregon State
Folllowing his commitment to Oregon State, we caught up with Knapp (Clayton Valley Charter) to discuss his decision.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest chatter as season nears its mid-point
This rumor mill includes an update on the recruitment of three-star 2025 OL Peter Langi (Riordan).
The 15 biggest visits on tap for this weekend
Two huge ones are ATH Brandon Arrington (Mount Miguel) and QB Ryder Lyons (Folsom) to USC for the Penn State game.
Four-Star Friday: Six more prospects join elite ranks
Every Friday we highlight recruits who were recently given a 4-star rating.Photo: 2027 OT Lucas Rhoa (Orange Lutheran).
Ashdon Wnetrzak, a 2025 Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon three-star offensive tackle, understands that football recruiting is a relationship business.
The 6-foot-8, 315-pounder has been committed to San Diego State since June, with deep appreciation for the way the Aztecs' coaching staff has prioritized him.
"I know they value me and see me helping their team right away and that’s what I want [in] a school, one that sees me coming on and being able to develop and be an asset to them," Wnetrzak told Bruin Blitz on Monday evening.
There's also been interest from UCLA, a campus that sits just 22.1 miles from his high school. In addition, it's a university that members of Wnetrzak's family have attended and where former teammates like current Bruins freshman wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer play.
Wnetrzak, who attended UCLA's game last Saturday against Minnesota and was greeted on the roped-off sideline before the game by Bruins offensive line graduate assistant Ryan Krum, sees an interest from the program. It's just not entirely clear to him at the moment how big of an interest without a formal scholarship offer.