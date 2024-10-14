Other SEC schools working to flip four-star DB Dijon Lee

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney discusses the latest in cornerback Dijon Lee's recruitment.
Here’s the latest from Adam Gorney including updates on ATH Honor Fa’alave-Johnson (L) and LB Tristan Phillips (R).
Adam Gorney makes his predictions for some of the top uncommitted prospects in the West region. Three are from CA.
Holland (Inglewood) says he's still “firm with my commitment” to Boise State but UCLA's pursuit has got his attention.
Tomuhini “Tom Tom” Topui (Mater Dei) said, "I knew this was the place for me,” after watching the Ducks beat Ohio State.
Folllowing his commitment to Oregon State, we caught up with Knapp (Clayton Valley Charter) to discuss his decision.
