I don’t usually do stories that that share inside secrets. I often let players find out for themselves what works. So why this story, this contraption E-Woods? I’ve made it my life’s work to help advise kids on how to morph themselves into a better player, find that dope trainer, and if they have enough talent and drive, to be an elite player. For me, it’s good karma. When I die, I hope I will have helped someone who was willing to listen, take a recommendation on a trainer, a school, a team that is the right fit, maybe a new approach. There are 1,000’s of variables, each case of me helping a kid is different. I spend like 4 hours a day helping people for free with hoop advice. It's my ethos of volunteer spirit, because I care. Real talk. I’ve been exclusive in the past, maybe secretive, in giving an advantage to some kids and not others. I’m feeling guilty so this story is me wanting to level the playing field. So let me get to the point, feeling guilty makes me ramble.



What will help a kid play way better defense? When I heard about the D-Slide, I had to go see it myself. When I did I knew right away it was a game changer. I began to believe it would give an edge for one competitor over another. I journeyed to go see it with my own eyes, use it for myself. If it helps muscle memory big-time, then even this small competitive advantage means everything when margins of victory are razor small fosho! The D-Slide is an elastic rubber band mechanism that you strap to your ankles and it keeps your footwork straight, helps lateral movement. Your form is tightened up. https://www.instagram.com/p/B2NQMnXlG5y/?igshid=1z7kg9ycy5g0 Which elites are using it? Like the USC men’s basketball team. They just invested in buying many devices. The guys I know over there like Jason Hart, they have dope players and coaches, they don’t play-play because they’re training to win.100. If you want to be lazy, not give it your all, this isn’t for you. Just stop reading, forget I mentioned it. If you’re motivated, feel you are cut to go at someone else’s neck, then keep reading. I’m an old head. I remember 1980’s, Russia vs USA, one country trying to stockpile more nukes than the other. The D-Slide, it’s like an intercontinental ballistic missile aimed at the opponent you’re trying to beat, that dude you’re trying to make the team or starting line up over. Straight up, from my heart to yours I share in earnest no doubt. For me, E-Woods, as I strapped it to my ankles, I felt my movement get better. Why not just strap weights to your ankles? Are you crazy? That won’t help you tighten your technique, get real! How many kids get down and find elite trainers, find a nutritionist, that right AAU squad? You want an edge, one that pulls you ahead of the comp. If you look at the official product description of the D-Slide it says, “Training and development of a pure defensive stance. The D-Slide stresses proper slide technique by not allowing players to cross their feet and it keeps their legs at a shoulder’s width apart.”



Noelle Quinn

But is that all it really does? No, I think that players that invest in it are making a statement, signaling something toward the game of hoop that’s bigger than themselves. But you can’t just buy it, you have to put it to work, take the night off from Fortnight, time off from Instagram or texting.That buy, it’s that sign that you are investing in being a baller, getting serious. #that’s what’s up When you see someone super dope like former WNBA Champion Noelle Quinn strap the D-Slide on, it’s like she’s not playing around and is ready to get her A game going, E-Woods, me, I’m getting old so when I put it on it helps keep me staying fit. Dang what else more can I say, I wish had one when I was growing up no doubt! Buying an aid to advance a commitment, that is BIG, something you can feel with your hands that is a tool toward something life changing. I bought tons of special art supplies for my daughter at Micheals as she was growing up, that helped her prepare an art major in college. We bought her the Adobe Photoshop app on her computer, bought her an entire library of books before she was 5 years old. That’s what us parents do, we support our kids, it feels good if you have the means. Ask Taft coach Derrick Taylor to describe the benefits of the D-Slide and he’ll say, “The D-slide has helped Taft basketball players improve their defensive balance and footwork, while simultaneously increasing offensive footwork and balance. I highly recommend the D-Slide for players interested in improving their balance!" Defense: me, E-Woods, I play it. I’ve been blocking shots all my life. I’m only 6-5 but I’m blocking the shots of dudes that are 6-8, 7-0. It’s all timing, getting that vibe/feel for when they’re going up, then pow, bam, lower the boom, block shot city.

