Boys Div-II State Finals – Jesuit executes its way to win over Chatsworth

SACRAMENTO – The Jesuit Marauders executed their game plan and it earned them a 66-53 victory over the Chatsworth Chancellors to capture the California Division II state championship on Saturday afternoon at the Golden One Center.

The Marauders got it done at both ends of the floor.

Their zone defense caused real trouble for Chatsworth and it limited them to just 53 points. Their star player USC-commit Alijah Arenas was only 8-21 from the field.

Chatsworth’s head coach Sam Harris acknowledged his team’s struggles on offense when he stated “We couldn’t knock down shots.”

On the offensive end Jesuit had an incredible stat: they made 22 field goals and had assists on 19 of them. Jesuit had just 4 turnovers and shot 51% (22-43) from the field for the game.

Jesuit head coach Tim Kelly said the difference in the game was the result of a few factors. “We shot the ball well. We slowed it down, and we were able to control the pace. We had it (the pace) right where we wanted it.”



