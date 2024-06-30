Advertisement
Published Jun 30, 2024
Arizona 2025 OL target Peter Langi breaks down recent visit to Tucson
Troy Hutchison  •  GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
The summer dead period is in effect and Arizona won't have any visitors in Tucson over the upcoming weekend. However, the Wildcats wrapped up a busy weekend before the dead period by landing eight commitments in a 48 hour span.

One visitor this past weekend was three-star offensive guard Peter Langi, who has offers from Arizona, Alabama, Auburn, ASU, LSU and Florida among several others.

"My official visit to UA was great, me and the family loved it. Plus, all my boys committed," Langi told GOAZCATS.com. "One of the things that I loved about my visit was the family and the bond that all the coaches and players created with the coaching staff only being there for a couple of months. That says a lot about everyone’s personality."

The recruitment of Langi started early for Brent Brennan and his staff when they were at San Jose State.

Brennan started working on Langi back when e was at San Jose State and were able to identify talent before other programs and he is another example of that.

