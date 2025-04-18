Caden Jones visits Kansas, plans to play football and basketball

On the final day of spring football, the Kansas coaches hosted Caden Jones, one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 class. Jones made the trip from California to see the campus and check out the football and basketball programs. He got a tour of the $750 million renovations at the football stadium and spent the day visiting with coaches in both sports. “The University of Kansas campus is absolutely gorgeous,” Jones said. “The buildings and architecture are amazing, and it is manicured and clean. The football facilities rival the best in the country and the new improvements are fantastic. What is even more impressive is to see how much the university is investing in the football program and the new renovations happening with the stadium.” The day started watching football practice in the morning and continued sitting in the position meetings. “Getting a chance to be part of the QB meeting was great and seeing the QB room culture was awesome,” he said. “I like how the pace of practice moved fast, and the energy and intensity of the team was strong. Getting a chance to see the offense and defense compete against each other with full contact was great.”

Jones had a full day meeting with the Kansas football and basketball coaches

He spent time around several coaches including Matt Lubick, Jim Zebrowski and Lance Leipold. Jones said the recruiting started with Lubick and other coaches have joined in building relationships with him. “My recruitment with Kansas started with Coach Lubick,” Jones said. “He is a great guy, and his family is legendary in coaching. The recruiting staff was great. It was a lot of fun to hang out with Coach Zebrowski in his quarterback room and see how they have some fun and also breakdown practice film and what to work on. We got a chance to spend time after practice looking at some of last year’s plays and talking about schemes as well as different drills to improve as a QB. Coach Z really likes that I play multiple sports.” Jones talked about his recruiting process with Leipold and learned how he turned the Kansas football program around. “Coach Leipold is really genuine and sincere, and we talked a lot about my recruitment and what I am looking for in a school,” Jones said. “I can see why the players love to play for him and how he built Kansas into a great football program and why the culture is so strong.” The next stop was Kansas basketball. Jones talked with Bill Self, Kurtis Townsend and Jeremy Case. He heard more about the basketball program and tradition. “It was truly an amazing experience and an honor to sit in Coach Self’s office and spend time talking with him,” he said. “He is a legend and runs one of the greatest basketball programs of all time, if not the greatest. The basketball facilities are the best I have ever seen. He continued: “I love the coaching staff with Coach Townsend and Coach Case. It is not often you see an assistant being on staff for 22 years and part of multiple national championships and then to have Coach Case who played at Kansas and won an NCAA title is amazing.”