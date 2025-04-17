Three Predictions: LSU, Texas, Ohio State

Havon Finney, Jr.

Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman has three predictions on LSU landing a five-star defender, Arch Manning's top receiving target and some good news for Ohio State.

LSU WILL LAND FIVE-STAR CORNERBACK HAVON FINNEY, JR.

Elite cornerback Havon Finney reclassified into the 2026 cycle at the start of the spring. The five-star standout has long had LSU entrenched in his lead group and that has continued after a string of spring visits, including a return to Baton Rouge for the Tigers' spring game. The top cornerback on LSU's board is trending toward the Bayou Bengals – and I feel confident submitting this FutureCast in at this stage in the process.

PARKER LIVINGSTON EMERGES AS ARCH MANNING'S TOP TARGET

Parker Livingstone (Photo by © Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images)

Arch Manning has commanded a lot of the attention around Texas this spring. He's undoubtedly going to spark the Longhorns' offense and we're betting that Parker Livingston will emerge as Manning's top target. Buzz around Austin has centered around Livingston, who impressed in scout team duties and in practice throughout the season and is having a breakout spring, according to sources. Livingston is our pick as a breakout receiver for Texas.

OHIO STATE WILL WIN OUT FOR PJ DEAN

PJ Dean (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)