Three Predictions: LSU, Texas, Ohio State

Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman has three predictions on LSU landing a five-star defender, Arch Manning's top receiving target and some good news for Ohio State.
LSU WILL LAND FIVE-STAR CORNERBACK HAVON FINNEY, JR.
Elite cornerback Havon Finney reclassified into the 2026 cycle at the start of the spring. The five-star standout has long had LSU entrenched in his lead group and that has continued after a string of spring visits, including a return to Baton Rouge for the Tigers' spring game.
The top cornerback on LSU's board is trending toward the Bayou Bengals – and I feel confident submitting this FutureCast in at this stage in the process.
PARKER LIVINGSTON EMERGES AS ARCH MANNING'S TOP TARGET
Arch Manning has commanded a lot of the attention around Texas this spring. He's undoubtedly going to spark the Longhorns' offense and we're betting that Parker Livingston will emerge as Manning's top target.
Buzz around Austin has centered around Livingston, who impressed in scout team duties and in practice throughout the season and is having a breakout spring, according to sources. Livingston is our pick as a breakout receiver for Texas.
OHIO STATE WILL WIN OUT FOR PJ DEAN
Georgia, South Carolina and Ohio State have emerged as finalists for four-star lineman PJ Dean. He was in Columbus for the program's spring game over the weekend and the Buckeyes took a major step forward with the top 2026 target. After his visit to the Horseshoe, I logged a prediction for Ohio State to win out in this one.