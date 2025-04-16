SEC team makes major move after visit for 2027 DL Jon Ioane

A FutureCast has been put in for elite five-star cornerback Havon Finney Jr. (Sierra Canyon).
Ioane (Tustin) still has a ton of time left in his recruitment but he’s already gotten a jumpstart on some major visits.
Faupusa (Santa Margarita) discusses his time in Chapel Hill, including learning from head coach Bill Belichick.
Luke Sorenson saw his recruitment explode in January, with Nebraska in the midst of a run of double-digit offers.
Commentary on the reported decision by DeShaun Foster and the Bruins to bring in the 5-star Southern Californiap native.
