Nebraska "met and exceeded" expectations for four-star TE Luke Sorenson

2026 Anaheim (Cali.) Servite four-star tight end Luke Sorenson saw his recruitment explode in January, landing offers from the likes of Miami, Ole Miss, LSU, Alabama, Texas and Texas A&M in the span of a few weeks.
Ioane (Tustin) still has a ton of time left in his recruitment but he’s already gotten a jumpstart on some major visits.
Faupusa (Santa Margarita) discusses his time in Chapel Hill, including learning from head coach Bill Belichick.
Luke Sorenson saw his recruitment explode in January, with Nebraska in the midst of a run of double-digit offers.
Commentary on the reported decision by DeShaun Foster and the Bruins to bring in the 5-star Southern Californiap native.
DT Elija Harmon (Inglewood) & LB Isaiah Phelps (Oxnard Pacifica-pic) were on campus to watch Monday morning’s practice.
