Cal enters recruitment of Boise State QB commit CJ Tiller
CJ Tiller committed to Boise State in the spring, but his move from Arizona to Southern California has brought a new level of attention to his recruitment. The 6-foot-1 signal caller is now at Rancho Cucamonga High School, which is the former home of current Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Tiller was impressive last month at the Battle at the Beach passing tournament in Huntington Beach allowing him to showcase his abilities to spectators on the West Coast. As Tiller continues to settle in at his new home and prepare for his senior season, an unexpected offer came his way over the weekend.
Cal decided to jump into the race with the three-star recruit by offering him despite not having had contact with Tiller prior to the offer. Since he is already committed, the 2023 prospect is leaving a lot of the recruiting conversations to his coaches.
But, he ended up getting connected with Cal quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave leading to his offer from the Bears.
“It’s actually crazy how it happened. I had no prior contact with them before, so it was just odd. Nobody followed me from Cal. Like, nothing. So I was thrown for a loop,” he said. “One of my quarterback coaches, Ryan Porter, had talked to them. They called me and the first time they were just telling me about their offense, the history with Aaron Rodgers and Jared Goff being there, and numerous other guys that have went to the league. He talked to me about that and we ended the conversation there.
