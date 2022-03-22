Downey (CA) quarterback Aidan Chiles wasn't expecting to receive his first Power Five offer last Thursday but that's exactly what happened when he received an offer from the Oregon State Beavers.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound dual-threat quarterback from Los Angeles County had been in contact with the Oregon State coaching staff and was expecting them to offer him soon, but not as soon as they ultimately did.

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: OSU Baseball Sweeps Awards | A Closer Look At OSU's QB Offers | WBB: Beavers Advance In WNIT