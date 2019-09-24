The 2019 football season in the state of California is reaching the final week of non-league play. Mater Dei is the number one team for the sixth straight week as we enter the fifth week of football in Southern California.

Here are our Week 5 rankings (prior week's ranking in parentheses):





1. Mater Dei (4-0) (1)

The Monarchs had a bye.

They play at St. John’s of Washington D.C. on Friday September 27th on ESPN at 5:30 PST.





2. St. John Bosco (5-0) (2)

The Braves beat Mililani of Hawaii 41–10.

Player Highlights: Clemson commit DJ Uiagalelei threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a score. Rayshon Luke rushed for a touchdown. Oregon commit Kris Hutson had 105 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Beaux Collins and Chedon James each had receiving scores. Josh Alford had two interceptions, returning one back 26 yards for a touchdown.

They have a bye before they open Trinity League play versus Servite at Orange Coast College on Friday October 4th.





3. Centennial (3-2) (3)

The Huskies beat Long Beach Poly 57-13.

Player Highlights: Carter Freedland threw for 91 yards and two scores. Jake Retzlaff and Ala Mikaele each threw for another score. Retzlaff also rushed for a touchdown. Nicholas Floyd rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns and added 74 receiving yards and a score. Junior Brandon Alvarez had 72 receiving yards and two touchdowns, Gary Bryant had 79 receiving yards and a score. Miquel Bautista had 10 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

They have a bye before they open up Big VIII League play versus Santiago on Friday October 4th.





4. Narbonne (4-1) (4)

The Gauchos beat Serra 28-21.

Player Highlights: Jake Garcia threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns. Alabama commit Traeshon Holden returned a kick 85 yards for a touchdown and had a receiving score. Jack Brown and Eren East also had receiving scores. Joshua Jackson had 106 receiving yards.

They play at Lawndale on Friday.







5. JSerra (4-1) (5)

The Lions beat Calabasas 31-20.

Player Highlights: General Booty threw for 149 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 152 yards and a score. Cal commit Chris Street and Sammy Green each had rushing touchdowns. Earnest McDaniel had 100 receiving yards and a score.

They have a bye before they open Trinity League play versus Santa Margarita at home on Friday October 4th.





6. Mission Viejo (5-0) (6)

The Diablos beat St. Mary’s of Stockton 63–7.

Player Highlights: Peter Costelli threw for 220 yards and four touchdowns. Kaden Semonza threw for a touchdown and rushed for a score. Jacquez Robertson added a rushing touchdown. Mavin Anderson had 94 receiving yards and a score. Chase Nenad had two receiving touchdowns. James McDonald, Ryder Fitch, Grant Maxwell, and DeAndre Bruning each had interceptions on defense.

They host Upland on Friday.





7. Serra (3-1) (7)

The Cavaliers lost 28-21 to Narbonne.

Player Highlights: Lavon Bunkley-Shelton had a 65 yard interception return for a touchdown and had a receiving touchdown from Doug Brumfield. Elijah Davis had a rushing touchdown for Serra.

They play at Cathedral on Friday.





8. Grace Brethren (4-0) (8)

The Lancers had a bye.

They play Westlake on Friday at Moorpark College.





9. Corona Del Mar (4-0) (10)

The Sea Kings had a bye.

They play San Clemente on Thursday at Newport Harbor High School.





10. Calabasas (3-2) (9)

The Coyotes lost 31-20 to JSerra.

Player Highlights: Sophomore Jaylen Thompson rushed for a pair of touchdowns. Fresno State commit Jaden Casey threw a touchdown pass to LSU commit Jermaine Burton.

They host Valencia on Friday.

