The 2019 football season in the state of California is reaching the final week of league play. Mater Dei is the number one team for the tenth straight week as we enter the tenth week of football in Southern California.

Here are our Week 10 rankings (prior week's ranking in parentheses):





1. Mater Dei (9-0) (1)

The Monarchs beat St. John Bosco 38-24.

Player Highlights: Alabama commit Bryce Young threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns, he also rushed for 73 yards and two scores. Kody Epps had a 160 receiving yards and three scores. Marceese Yetts had 106 rushing yards.

They play JSerra at Santa Ana Stadium on Friday.





2. St. John Bosco (8-1) (2)

The Braves lost 38-24 to Mater Dei.

Player Highlights: Clemson commit DJ Uiagalelei threw for 283 yards and two touchdowns. Rayshon Luke had 50 rushing yards and a touchdown. Logan Loya had 109 receiving yards and a score, while Oregon commit Kris Hutson had 64 receiving yards and a touchdown.

They host Santa Margarita on Friday.





3. Centennial (7-2) (3)

The Huskies beat Riverside King 42-0.

Player Highlights: Carter Freedland threw for a touchdown and rushed for a score. Nicholas Floyd and Ala Mikaele each had a rushing touchdown. Jake Retzlaff threw a touchdown pass, while Nathan Jimenez and Demetrius Simpson each had receiving scores. Gary Bryant had a 60 yard punt return for touchdown. Simon Hall had 11 tackles on defense.

They play at Roosevelt on Friday.





4. Narbonne (9-0) (4)

The Gauchos beat Carson 52-3.

Player Highlights: USC commit Jake Garcia threw for three touchdowns. Tomarion Harden and Jack Brown each rushed for two scores. Arizona State commit Kobe Stewart had two receiving touchdowns while Alabama commit Traeshon Holden had a receiving score.

They host Banning on Friday.





5. Mission Viejo (9-0) (5)

The Diablos beat San Clemente 38-6.

Player Highlights: Jacquez Robertson rushed for a pair of scores. Easton Mascarenas had a 54 yard interception return for touchdown and also had a two yard rushing score. Peter Costelli threw a touchdown pass to Chase Nenad.

They host El Toro on Friday.





6. Corona Del Mar (9-0) (7)

The Sea Kings beat Newport Harbor 56-17.

Player Highlights: Washington commit Ethan Garbers threw for 353 yards and four touchdowns with a pair of scores on the ground Stanford commit John Humphreys had four receiving scores.

They play at Los Alamitos at Newport Harbor on Friday.





7. Calabasas (7-2) (8)

The Coyotes beat Oaks Christian 30-27.

Player Highlights: Steven Rauso kicked a 25 yard game winning field goal with 20 seconds left. Jaden Casey rushed for two scores and threw touchdown passes to Oregon commit Johnny Wilson and Larry Turner-Gooden.

They play St. Bonaventure at Ventura College on Friday.





8. Bishop Amat (8-1) (9)

The Lancers beat Notre Dame 35-21.

Player Highlights: Cal commit Damien Moore rushed for three touchdowns and threw for a score. Tobin O’Dell for two touchdowns.

They host Loyola on Friday.





9. Servite (6-3) (10)

The Friars beat Santa Margarita 27-0.

Player Highlights: They had touchdown runs by Kyle Bandy, Deville Fata, and Derek Fuentes. Noah Avinger had an interception on defense and had a 40 yard receiving touchdown from Noah Fifita.

They play Orange Lutheran on Friday at Orange Coast College.





10. Sierra Canyon (8-1) (NR)

The Trailblazers enter the rankings following a 13-7 win over previously undefeated and sixth ranked Grace Brethren.

Player Highlights: Chayden Peery threw for 338 yards and a touchdown. Jason Jones rushed for a score. DJ Harvey had 128 receiving yards and a score and five tackles on defense.

They play Paraclete at Antelope Valley College on Friday.





Dropped Out: Grace Brethren (8-1) (6)



