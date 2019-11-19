The 2019 football playoffs are in the semifinal round of play. Mater Dei is the number one team for the fourteenth straight week as we enter the thirteenth week of football in Southern California.

Here are our Week 13 rankings (prior week's ranking in parentheses):





1. Mater Dei (11-0) (1)

The Monarchs beat #8 Bishop Amat 63-23.

Player highlights: Alabama commit Bryce Young threw for 393 yards and seven touchdowns and added a rushing score. Kody Epps had 168 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Quincy Craig and Keyon Ware-Hudson each had receiving scores. Ray Leutele had an interception return for touchdown.

They play at #4 Mission Viejo on Friday.





2. St. John Bosco (10-1) (2)

The Braves beat #7 Calabasas 63-7.

Player highlights: Clemson commit DJ Uiagalelei threw a pair of touchdown passes and rushed for a score. UCLA commit Nathaniel Jones rushed for a pair of scores. Rayshon Luke added a rushing score. Oregon commit Kris Hutson had a receiving score and an 85 yard kick return for touchdown. Beaux Collins and Jode McDuffie each added receiving scores. Josh Alford had a 50 yard interception return for a touchdown.

They play at #3 Corona Centennial on Friday.





3. Corona Centennial (9-2) (3)

The Huskies beat JSerra 56-0.

Player highlights: Gary Bryant had a 70 yard rushing score and a 57 yard passing touchdown to Aaron Smith. Carter Freedland had a pair of touchdown runs. Jake Retzlaff had a rushing score and threw a 57 yard touchdown to Jeremy Narbonne.

They host #2 St. John Bosco on Friday.





4. Mission Viejo (11-0) (4)

The Diablos beat #9 Servite 38-35.

Player highlights: Junior quarterback Peter Costelli rushed for a touchdown. Jacquez Robertson rushed for 99 yards and pair of scores. Tyson Scott added a rushing touchdown.

They host #1 Mater Dei on Friday.





5. Narbonne (0-9*) (5)

LA City Section has ruled that Narbonne must vacate its 2018 City Section Championship and is banned from the 2019 and 2020 playoffs due to rules violations.

*The Gauchos are also 0-9, not 9-0 because of multiple ineligible players due to residency violations.





6. Corona Del Mar (12-0) (6)

The Sea Kings beat Cajon 42-14.

Player highlights: Washington commit Ethan Garbers threw for 340 yards and six touchdowns. Stanford commit John Humphreys had 196 receiving yards and three scores. Bradley Schlom had 71 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while Riley Binnquist added a receiving score. Chandler Fincher had an interception on defense.

They play at Alemany on Friday.





7. Calabasas (7-3) (7)

The Coyotes lost 63-7 at #2 St. John Bosco.

Player highlights: Cal commit Jaden Casey threw a touchdown pass to Oregon commit Jermaine Burton.

Their season is over.





8. Bishop Amat (9-2) (8)

The Lancers lost 63-23 at #1 Mater Dei.

Player highlights: Dyson McCutcheon had a rushing touchdown and 80 yard receiving score from Tobin Odell. Sinjin Solorio also had a rushing score.

Their season is over.





9. Servite (7-4) (9)

The Friars lost 38-35 at #4 Mission Viejo.

Player highlights: Sophomore Noah Fifita had 341 passing yards and four scores. Tetairoa McMillan had 137 receiving yards and three scores.

Their season is over.





10. Sierra Canyon (11-1) (10)

The Trailblazers beat Vista Murrieta 42-28.

Player highlights: Brendon Gamble rushed for two scores. JD Sumlin led all rushers with 130 yards and a touchdown, while Jason Jones and Hunter Williams each added rushing scores. DJ Harvey had 157 receiving yards, as QB Chayden Peery totaled 254 passing yards. Kamari Ramsey had an interception on defense.

They play Rancho Cucamonga at Granada Hills High School on Friday.