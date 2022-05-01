Commitment Analysis: What USC is getting in safety Christian Pierce
USC picked up its sixth commitment in the 2023 recruiting class Sunday as local safety Christian Pierce announced his decision.
He is the first defensive commit for the Trojans and chose USC over fellow finalists UCLA and Washington.
The Racho Cucamonga HS standout, listed at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, is currently rated a three-star prospect, but it would be no surprise to see that change before this recruiting cycle is complete.
USC evaluated Pierce as one of the top talents in the state, and prioritized him in what will likely be a small safety class for the Trojans.
Let's take a closer look at what USC is getting in Pierce with a look into the film room and a scouting report from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney.
What it means for USC ...
The strategy and reality of recruiting has changed drastically with the transfer portal gaining more and more prominence. While it likely won't be this way every year, USC has already taken 15 transfers with a bunch more expected.
Programs have to take that into account when considering how many high school recruits they need or want at each position, and for the Trojans, it's very possible that Pierce will be the only safety they take in this cycle.
Four-star Note Dame commit Peyton Bowen, from Denton, Texas, remains a target at the position, but otherwise it's likely the Trojans will sit pat with just Pierce.
USC is young at the position overall with sophomore Calen Bullock, redshirt sophomore Xavion Alford, redshirt junior Ohio State transfer Bryson Shaw (who has three years of eligibility remaining) and potentially sophomore Latrell McCutchin -- if he's not playing cornerback instead -- atop the depth chart. It's also possible that that incoming four-star Rivals100 freshman Zion Branch could be a factor early in his career. Meanwhile, redshirt freshmen Anthony Beavers, Xamarion Gordon and redshirt junior Briton Allen are also competing for roles.
That's a very solid group of safeties that all have at least three years of eligibility remaining.
Film Room
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney's scouting report
What stands out about Christian Pierce as a safety prospect?
Adam Gorney: "He's definitely a long defensive back. I don't think he's as long and athletic as Calen Bullock, but he's of that mold. He's a guy that covers ground really, really well, and for a guy that's not super physical looking can really pack a punch when he hits people. He likes to kind of go around and head hunt a little bit, be a playmaker and is an athletic kid who is not afraid to put his pads on somebody."
USC really prioritized him. We have him as a three-star right now -- is there a chance he moves up in the rankings before all is said and done?
