Commitment Analysis: What USC is getting in safety Christian Pierce

USC picked up its sixth commitment in the 2023 recruiting class Sunday as local safety Christian Pierce announced his decision.

He is the first defensive commit for the Trojans and chose USC over fellow finalists UCLA and Washington.

The Racho Cucamonga HS standout, listed at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, is currently rated a three-star prospect, but it would be no surprise to see that change before this recruiting cycle is complete.

USC evaluated Pierce as one of the top talents in the state, and prioritized him in what will likely be a small safety class for the Trojans.

Let's take a closer look at what USC is getting in Pierce with a look into the film room and a scouting report from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney.

WATCH: Christian Pierce discusses his USC commitment