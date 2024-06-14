PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh
c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j
LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj
cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg
aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
Cornerback Joshua Tucheck begins official visit at Arizona
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.
Arizona is bringing in its next wave of official visitors Friday as the Wildcats look to build on their 2025 class heading into the summer months. There are a number of prospects from Texas in Tucson this weekend and several prospects who would play for defensive coordinator Duane Akina in the secondary as well.
Though he is not from the Lone Star State, California-based cornerback
Joshua Tuchek has been on the radar for Akina and the Wildcats for quite a while now and is using an official visit on a trip to UA this weekend.
Akina and fellow secondary coach Brett Arce were in California last month to further evaluate the three-star recruit from Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan at his team's college showcase.
Arizona offered Tuchek in January with Akina making the call to begin building a relationship with the 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect. Since that time, UA has continued to be a big part of the picture even as more programs entered the race.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Members-only forums
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Exclusive highlights and interviews
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Breaking recruiting news
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf
Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go
ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw
MjI3MTk2NDciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2NhbGlmb3JuaWFwcmVwcy5y
aXZhbHMuY29tL25ld3MvY29ybmVyYmFjay1qb3NodWEtdHVjaGVjay1iZWdp
bnMtb2ZmaWNpYWwtdmlzaXQtYXQtYXJpem9uYSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAn
Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcq
bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9u
KCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3Jp
cHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2Ny
aXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUg
ZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUg
dGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcu
Y29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJl
Zm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAg
PGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/
YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGY2FsaWZvcm5pYXBy
ZXBzLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGY29ybmVyYmFjay1qb3NodWEtdHVj
aGVjay1iZWdpbnMtb2ZmaWNpYWwtdmlzaXQtYXQtYXJpem9uYSZjNT0yMDIy
NzE5NjQ3JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4K
PCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==