Duke and Mike Krzyzewski added to their top ranked 2019 recruiting haul Monday when top 35 shooting guard Cassius Stanley announced his commitment to the Blue Devils.

A 6-foot-5 senior at Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, Stanley had been down to a final three of Kansas, Oregon and UCLA for much of his recruitment. Then, Duke secured a visit a few weeks prior to landing him.

Though Duke got in late, Stanley says that it wasn't quite as late as people realized and that a firing opened the door for them.



"I guess the availability really came up when the UCLA coach got fired, Coach (Steve) Alford," Stanley told Rivals.com. "We had a good relationship over the years so that was a free spot and instead of cutting it down to two I decided that it worked at the same time to let Duke come in."