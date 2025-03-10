Five-star ATH Brandon Arrington breaks down top six

Talanoa Ili has never visited the Texas campus but that hasn’t stopped him from locking in an official visit for June.
Cynai Thomas (Riordan) is set to decide on March 16 between his top three of Oregon State, Arizona State, & Washington.
Daniel Odom remains happily committed to Oklahoma but there are other programs that'ill get visits starting this weekend
"I consider myself a big leader of the '26 class trying to bring in all these guys," Lockhart said at the Rivals LA Camp
Lex Mailangi was Rivals' OL MVP at the RCS L.A. & unsurprisingly has a deep group of suitors in the mix for his services
