Four-star Daniyel Ngata reviews weekend trip
Daniyel Ngata has been to Clemson before. His brother, Joe, is a freshman receiver for the Tigers and now the four-star all-purpose back has his offer from the national champs.The Folsom, Calif., s...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news