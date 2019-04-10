Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-10 12:40:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star Daniyel Ngata reviews weekend trip

Atfznzbejhatksyzjhl1
Daniyel Ngata
Adam Gorney • Rivals
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

Daniyel Ngata has been to Clemson before. His brother, Joe, is a freshman receiver for the Tigers and now the four-star all-purpose back has his offer from the national champs.The Folsom, Calif., s...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}