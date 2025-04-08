Four-star OL Kodi Greene talks latest after Oregon visit

Kodi Greene has been committed to Oregon since August but in recent weeks, there's been a lot of talk around Texas & USC
What Buckey (Liberty) heard from the staff resonated, "Oh it definitely does line up a lot with the stuff that I want."
Vlad Dyakonov (Folsom) made it official Wednesday by announcing his commitment a few days after his latest visit to USC.
Brayden Burries (Roosevelt) is headed to Tucson after announcing his commitment to the Wildcats on ESPN Wednesday.
TE Mark Bowman (Mater Dei) and CB Duvay Williams (Serra) took recent visits to Texas and both were impressed.
