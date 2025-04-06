OL target Quinn Buckey recaps official visit to Cal

Quinn Buckey has brothers playing at UCLA and Stanford, and he's actually been on an official visit as an onlooker previously. However, it is now his time as the 2026 class comes into focus, and the three-star offensive tackle made the first of several planned official visits over the weekend when he trekked to Berkeley for a stay at Cal.

The Bakersfield-Liberty standout offensive lineman has a handful of trips still on his schedule, but the Bears were able to get him out to begin that stretch starting Friday marking a multi-day stay in the Bay Area that allowed him to watch two spring practices and build on his relationship with the staff.

Cal is one of the first schools that began heavily pursuing Buckey, who also has official visits lined up with Michigan State, Oklahoma State, UCLA, Arizona and Vanderbilt. That attention from the staff and offensive line coach Famika Anae pushed him to take the trip, and he came away with a strong impression of the Bears.

"It was really cool just to see the staff at work at practice," he said. "Being able to go more in depth with the staff and where they think I'll fit in the situation. It was cool."