Upbeat updates on TE Mark Bowman and CB Duvay Williams after Texas visits

Vlad Dyakonov (Folsom) made it official Wednesday by announcing his commitment a few days after his latest visit to USC.
Brayden Burries (Roosevelt) is headed to Tucson after announcing his commitment to the Wildcats on ESPN Wednesday.
TE Mark Bowman (Mater Dei) and CB Duvay Williams (Serra) took recent visits to Texas and both were impressed.
Early on, the leaders for Wesley were USC and Oregon. But Texas jumped in and now Ohio State is a major contender.
Here’s a look at 12 recruits who could end up with that 5-star ranking by signing day. Three are California prospects.
