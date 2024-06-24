It's still a year and a half from signing day in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

But Jaden O'Neal will readily acknowledge that his commitment to Oklahoma, which he announced publicly on Monday, has been a long time coming.

“I had took an unofficial visit during spring ball, so we kind of already knew this is the place," O'Neal told OUInsider in an exclusive interview. "Because they had already set the standard high, to be honest. It was Miami at first; Miami had set the standard. But once we went to Oklahoma that first time, it was like no other feeling being in Norman.”

That spring visit helped catapult the Sooners to the top of O'Neal's list, and the deal was sealed for good in mid-June when O'Neal returned to Norman for a prospect camp. He delivered a strong performance in front of the OU staff, which officially certified him as the man for Seth Littrell in the 2026 class. And before leaving campus, O'Neal silently committed to the Sooners' coaching staff.

“We just got a different feeling being at Oklahoma," he explained. "Meeting with Coach Brent Venables [was] definitely something to remember for the long run. Coach Seth Littrell having the same core values as my father was definitely a big [factor] as well.”