Four-star TE Vander Ploog has a big decision to make

The Aggies have definitely caught the attention of 4-star ATH Brandon Arrington and 4-star LB Samu Moala (pictured).
Check out the intrigue involving Luke Fahey, Madden Faraimo, Ryder Lyons, Vance Spafford, and RJ Sermons (photo).
2026 ATH Brandon Arrington is taking a big visit to Texas A&M. The word is the Aggies and Oklahoma have the early edge.
Carter Jones (Crean Lutheran) committed on Friday just a couple days after backing away from his longtime pledge to Cal.
Here are Kentucky's views on the play of SGs Brandon McCoy Jr. (St. John Bosco) and Brayden Burries (Roosevelt).
