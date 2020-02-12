German DE Maurice Heims looking for best fit
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. - Maurice Heims has only been in the United States for a few months, a native of Hamburg, Germany who came to Southern California for football exposure.He’s already found it a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news