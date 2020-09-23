Hoop Review Evaluation/Workout: Team Grrr! vs. Sacramento Basketball Club
Here is a report on the Hoop Review Evaluation Workout on Saturday, September 19 at Slam Academy in Hayward. Session 1 was a matchup between Team Grrr! from Moraga and the Sacramento Basketball Cl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news