Recruiting California, Mizzou has interested target in SLOT Gavin Honore

Camp and 7-on-7 season is well underway and there are plenty of players we want to learn more about in the next month.
There was a ton of recruiting buzz from the event. Here is the latest on the top defensive prospects in attendance.
Havon Finney Jr. (Sierra Canyon) has reclassified and at #20 is now one of five CBs in the top 50 of the 2026 Rivals250.
Five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons (Folsom) discusses four of the top programs in his recruitment with Adam Gorney.
RedRaiderSports caught up with Fahey who breaks down in depth his growing interest in Texas Tech and others on his list
