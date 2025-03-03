Published Mar 3, 2025
Rivals Camp Series: Ryder Lyons discusses BYU, Michigan, Oregon and USC
Adam Gorney  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Director
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - Five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons discusses four of the top programs in his recruitment with Rivals.com national recruiting director Adam Gorney at the Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles.

