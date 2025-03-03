Rivals250 Release: Ten prospects under the microscope in March

Chris Henry, Jr.

Camp and 7-on-7 season is well underway and many of the nation's best are out there testing themselves against the best possible competition. There are still 10 more rankings updates remaining for the 2026 class but there are plenty of players we want to learn more about in the next month. Here are 10 prospects who are under the microscope this month.

Advertisement

Akih isn’t in the latest Rivals250 but he probably will be before all is said and done. He had a great junior season and he’s been blowing up on the recruiting trail since then. Establishing more of a track record with Akih through in-person evaluations will go a long way towards getting a feel for his short area quickness and his abilities as a pass catcher.

Bell’s junior season ended with a fairly serious ankle injury but now he’s back and working out on the camp and 7-on-7 circuit. There is no substitute for live action but how he does the rest of the offseason will frame how the debate over his ranking will play out.

Coming off back-to-back state championships in football and basketball, Duckworth is unquestionably one of the most athletic quarterbacks in this class. He is an immensely talented passer as well but his consistency can falter at times. Duckworth is a potential five-star prospect and developing a bit more as a refined passer could put him over the top.

Elee has all the traits to be one of the more dominant pass rushers in college football. It goes without saying that he has five-star potential and he should reach that elite status if there is continued technical development. Elee has come a long way over the last year and half but banking on his ability to continuously win with an outside speed rush is not sustainable at the next level.

We’re all looking forward to Henry's return from a knee injury later this month. The Ohio State commit has elite measurables and has arguably the highest floor and ceiling of any prospect in this class. We’re eager to see which one he is closer to, his ceiling or his floor.

Hill earned his fifth star after a strong junior season and impressive performance during the preceding offseason. He’s already had some ups and downs this offseason and the gap between him and the next cornerback is narrowing. Hill will continue to be tested this offseason so there will be plenty of chances to watch him face off against Power Four prospects and see if he can handle their route running abilities in man coverage.

Another year, another impressive tight end prospect in Kansas. Premer is a three-sport athlete with all the traits teams are looking for in their next big time tight end. He’s already ranked highly but seeing him compete against other Power Four defenders would be very informative.

Prothro has added some mass to his really lean frame but he still looks more like a jumbo receiver than a tight end. That being said, he should continue to fill out as his career progresses. Projecting his physical maturity a few years down the line is futile but it will have an outsized impact on the way his future team uses him. Prothro doesn’t have an overpowering style when he lines up on the field but he can still be a dominant pass catcher without physically dominating the defender. It will be interesting to see if/how long that can last.

One of the most physically gifted prospects in this cycle, Russell has do-it-all ability and it’s a treat when he’s able to show off. Surely he wishes he could do that more often and so do we. Taking the next step in his physical development and overall consistency would go a long way towards boosting his ranking in the Rivals250.