Rivals250 Release: Biggest moves in the new rankings

It’s the first Monday of the month and that means an updated Rivals250 for the 2026 class. There were too many big moves to highlight all of them but take a look at the biggest headlines from a rankings update packed with significant moves.

FELIX OJO JOINS THE FIVE-STAR RANKS

Felix Ojo is the lone new five-star in this Rivals250 update. Elevating him to the elite status was an easy case to make after he made a big jump in the post-junior season and February rankings updates. The 6-foot-5, 274-pound Ojo is stronger than his lean frame would indicate. He has the prototypical build college coaches are looking for - tall with long arms and legs and virtually no bad weight. Ojo’s strength as a run blocker is fun to watch on film. He’s a fluid mover with impressive agility and body control for a player his size. He has a quick first step and displays solid technique as a pass blocker. Ojo’s abilities as a pass blocker were on full display at the Under Armour camp in February and he passed the test with flying colors. He knows how to use his long arms to his advantage and does a good job anchoring down against defensive linemen who try to overpower him. Ojo has plenty of room to grow into his frame and iron out some of the smaller issues in his game before he reaches the college level. Texas is viewed as the favorite in his recruitment but don’t overlook Michigan, Florida, Ole Miss, Notre Dame or Ohio State.

FIVE-STAR HAVON FINNEY RECLASSIFIES

It was already a strong year at cornerback thanks to prospects like Elbert Hill, Brandon Lockhart, Samari Matthews and Jorden Edmonds but now Havon Finney has reclassified up one year from the 2027 class. Now with Finney slotted at No. 20 overall, there are five cornerbacks in the top 50 of the Rivals250. Finney is a mature and developed prospect, even for a player who would have had another year of high school. He’s displayed outstanding athleticism on multiple occasions during the offseason and it shows on the field in the fall. Finney has posted multiple sub-11 second 100m times and he’s been plenty productive throughout his career. Last season he posted 37 tackles, four interceptions, 16 pass breakups, one forced fumble and he returned two punts for touchdowns. On film, Finney is outstanding. He locks down receivers in man coverage, showcasing elite change of direction abilities and explosiveness. The sense of urgency and anticipation Finney plays with jump off the screen.

NEW NO. 1 DT RICHARD ANDERSON

A strong junior season capped off by an excellent performance in the playoffs helped move Anderson up the rankings enough to be the top-ranked defensive tackle in the Rivals250. The Louisiana native is a mountain in the middle of the defensive front with the ability to eat up blockers and still find a way to make the tackle. Anderson is quick at the line of scrimmage and is able to consistently get penetration and disrupt plays in the backfield. For a player who checks in at 6-foot-4 and over 330-pounds, Anderson shows impressive balance and is able to bounce off of blockers on his way to the ball carrier. Overtaking Deuce Geralds at the top of the defensive tackle rankings, Anderson is more the traditional, big-bodied defensive tackle who can push the pocket when necessary but has the quickness to make plays in the backfield. Geralds, on the other hand, is a quick, strong, penetrating defensive tackle who almost always beats the man in front of him. Favoring one over the other is a matter of scheme and preference but Anderson’s body type isn’t as common as Geralds', so he gets the nod right now.

LINEMEN DOMINATE LIST OF BIGGEST RISERS

Zyon Guiles (Photo by Rivals.com)