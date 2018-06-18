What’s the dopest hybrid training/scrimmage hoop runs I’ve ever, ever seen? Maxing at Michael Jordan’s Camp in ‘04, granted special access to see up close MJ’s mentorship of Chris Paul, JJ Reddick, Andre Iguodala, LaMarcus Aldridge, so many dudes. Those camp counselor scrimmages at night? Fire. MJ was on full display ballin’ and schooling his camp invitees. How dope? Like seeing his Space Jam part come to life. Chris Paul told me, “Being here in Santa Barbara, Mike is trying to help us get to be pros. That’s the best kind of fun.” Where did I see that same motivated look last week, just as I saw in CP3 eyes in ‘04? Olin Simplis LA run supreme. I don’t have words enough to describe how Olin’s ballers are getting that secret sauce to the L. Deja vu, that same look Jordan shared with his camp counselors in ‘04 is the same look Olin gives his “nephew” Spencer Dinwiddie of the NBA Nets, that LA bred guard that got his recipe from Olin to be a pro. You don’t train with Olin, you climb a mountain with him, rising to the top together. Last Tuesday Olin’s epic training sessions conducted at St. Monica High at night felt just like Jordan Camp, aspiring ballers on that fire grind!



That’s a lot of gas, who was there E-Woods? Wait for it...wait for it... Kris Wilkes, future NBA dope player from UCLA, athletic Roman Davis of Cal, Mariya Moore, an all American who will team up with Jillian Archer next year at USC to a be killer 1-2 punch, Reshanda Gray of the NY Liberty WNBA, Marina Mabrey and her teammate Arike Ogunbowale of the recent Notre Dame women’s NCAA chip team. Also there was Jarod Lucas, top prep baller for Compton AAU team, Kenyon Martin Jr. of Sierra Canyon, Khalil Simplis and Aubrey Ball who are just open run street ball killers. Even all time WNBA legend Tina Thompson almost rolled through because Olin’s run is straight fire. It’s like being outfitted with Supreme gear from head to toe. 100. How often will you find that many skilled ballers in one training? They all had that same hungry look I saw glaring off Chris Paul’s face in ‘04, that pit bull winner look that constantly challenges, “Whach ya gon’ do stop me?” That’s CP3.



Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander and Ira Lee

All the people I’ve ever met that train with Olin give me this vibe that I’m messing heavy with a good guy, because Olin is that expert guy who is trying to help a serious baller be a pro. You could feel the love between everyone there that night, a communal vibe, loose and joking with each other at times, yet intense when someone yells out a challenge in a game like “You’re not getting a lob on me.” I hear immediately shouted back, “Go buy a frame, my poster is on its way!” O’s training? Fam. Mos def. This goodness reminded me of Jordan Camp and watching the movie Space Jam for the first time. All these beastin’ ballers O is working with, they’re on that mission to beat any Mon-Stars that get in the way of their hoop destiny. Just as MJ imbued confidence in the Toon Squad, Olin, he got it like that with his boundless energy, wit, history and knowledge of the game. Best part? His trainees are his people. That’s why they respond so profoundly to his training, advice, and methodology. O posts so many lush visuals on his Instagram, handle: OlinSimplis https://www.instagram.com/olinsimplis/?hl=en and twitter handle: Osimplis https://twitter.com/osimplis Addictive stuff no doubt. Need an example of how O rolls? Kris Wilkes and I both agreed, “Olin has a nuclear power plant for energy, him going 3 a days work outs each day, sometimes 7 days a week! Dang.” It’s hard to describe just how close everyone there is to one another. I noticed that night it was like a scene out of Ice Cube’s Barber Shop. I felt so lucky be a part of it. The only way I can repay the love witnessed is give the players there the “Space Jam treatment.” So pull up some popcorn and see which dope baller reminds me of their Looney Tunes character from Space Jam:



Reshanda Gray, a great pro and person that runs No Gray Areas to help kids: https://www.instagram.com/nograyareas21/?hl=en RG also gives you the business in games because she’s really strong. But off court she’s also sweet, and fun loving, that ultimate trifecta. Why is she Bugs Bunny to me? No one gets one over on her. Example of how dope she is? When the King is at a charity ball, LeBron finds Reshanda as his dance partner. Enough said. Kris Wilkes, that powder blue Bruin gem, headed to the L, laid back with a power game that matches Larry Johnson, banging out here, there and everywhere all this night. Mariya Moore, fantastic All American transfer into USC exudes that singular vibe of Lola Bunny with the velvet personality that draws you in. On court she’ll shoot you out your shoes if you let her. Jillian Archer, youngster of the workout, an incoming impact Trojan. She’s Tweety Bird. I love her twitter page that simply says, “All I really care about is basketball & Rihanna.” Kahlil Simplis, aspiring music industry entertainer, happy-go lucky chill guy. On court will give you the double barrel jumper, just like Elmer Fudd will shotgun you down son, that’s how K rolls. Marina Mabrey, who trains with Olin and her ND teammate Arike Ogunbowale who happened to roll through with Marina that day. I couldn’t get enough of these two super fly girls as I talked to them pre work out. Both reminded me of Taz, feisty whirlwind of energy. Both are accomplished UCONN beaters, get in their way and you’re getting swept up like a wounded husky fosho.



Mariya Moore, Arike Ogunbowale, Marina Mabrey

M-Mabrey has grease lightening release, check her out! https://www.instagram.com/p/Bjs59y_j9AO/ Roman Davis, Cal Hooper, looking all swoll and muscled up since his Windward High days. I saw him doing his Barkley imitation. Cut them weights off big R, it’s glide time in Pac-12 as I challenged him to be next Jaylen Brown 2.0 Harrison Cohen, Wasserman intern extraordinaire. He’s def Marvin the Martian, I’m voting him most likely to be next NBA GM. Aubrey Ball who tore it up at Central Arkansas, just like Scottie Pippen did back in the day. Aubrey is Sylvester because he’s that cool cat. He was coincidentally dressed in black and white, dude could start a whole brand off his image. He has that much swag. Jarod Lucas, that hard nosed PG from Los Altos High. He got no love trying to guard Olin all night. O is twice his size and was backing him down, busting his hump out of respect. J-Lucas must’ve felt like saying to Olin as the Daffy Duck famous catchphrase, "Youuu're dethpicable!” It was all love though. Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander, younger brother of Kentucky future NBA draft lotto pick Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. As Thomasi was creating his own lane with his long arms and good timing, it reminded me of Patrick Ewing, swat, swat, swat. Cool kid who’s coming up quick. Kenyon Martin Jr. If his dad was in the NBA when Space Jam came out, he would’ve def been in the flick. Both are so charismatic, K-Martin Jr a great future baller himself. Crazy part, almost all of the people I just detailed came back on Sunday for another session.

Johnny Juzang