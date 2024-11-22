Rivals Rankings Week: Who's No. 1 in every state?

Jahkeem Stewart

The updated state rankings for the 2025 class have been released. Take a look at who ranks No. 1 in each state. NOTE: Rivals has rankings for 37 states plus Washington D.C.

Alabama: Na’eem Offord

After a brilliant senior season, it will be hard to move Offord off his spot at No. 1 in Alabama. The biggest competition comes from big senior riser Jared Smith, who is pushing for five-star status as one of the top edge defenders in the nation.

Arizona: Cooper Perry

Perry has a similar game as Cooper Kupp. He’s super productive on the field and gets open against anybody. Coached by the same position coach Kupp had, Perry should be a stellar addition to Oregon’s offense.

Arkansas: Omarion Robinson

Robinson showed the ability to excel in man or zone coverage against the best competition in the nation while at the Rivals Five-Star this summer.

California: Dijon Lee, Jr.

The new No. 1 prospect in California can do everything on offense and defense. A future five-star cornerback at Alabama, Lee has length, speed, instincts and he’s super competitive on the field as the Crimson Tide definitely like their California corners.

Colorado: Soren Shinofield

Utah likes big, strong and athletic offensive linemen who can push the defensive line around and impose their will on their opponents. That’s what the Utes are getting in the Englewood (Colo.) Cherry Creek standout.

Connecticut: Will Black

Black, now a five-star prospect, has steadily risen up the rankings due to his consistent dominance and continued physical and technical improvement. He is just the second five-star from the state of Connecticut, after Christian Wilkins in the 2015 class.

Florida: DJ Pickett

The towering athlete has legitimate ability to work at least three positions at the collegiate level at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds or so. It is part of the reason why Oregon, Georgia, Miami and others won’t soon slow down pursuing a change of heart from the LSU verbal commitment.

Georgia: Julian Lewis

There’s multiple five-stars in the state of Georgia that warrant consideration for this spot, including five-star defensive linemen Elijah Griffin and Justus Terry, as well as newly minted five-star defensive end Isaiah Gibson. After the All-American games, there’s certainly a chance for a shake-up in the Peach State.

Hawaii: Jaron Sagapolutele

The next great quarterback from Hawaii, the four-star lefty was stellar at the Elite 11 and has been excellent on the field this season as well. He’s like a bigger version of Tua Tagovailoa mixed with Dillon Gabriel. The Cal commit visits Berkeley again this weekend and then Georgia but Oregon is the program to watch in his recruitment.

Illinois: Nathaniel Marshall

Marshall is a new five-star with a blend of size, speed and power that makes him a versatile front seven defender. The Auburn commit has superstar potential at the collegiate level.

Indiana: Mariyon Dye

Power and leverage are the name of the game for Dye, who has the look of a classic defensive end. If Tennessee unlocks his motor, it has a potential first-rounder.

Iowa: Thomas Meyer

Meyer is a great athlete at tight end and will add weight to his 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame in college. He’s got the tools to be Iowa’s next big thing at tight end.

Kansas: Andrew Babalola

Babalola is off the charts athletically for a player his size. He’s a true left tackle prospect with sweet feet and great football IQ.

Kentucky: Martels Carter Jr.

Carter is a playmaking safety and his athleticism separates him from a pack of talented prospects in the Bluegrass State.

Louisiana: Jahkeem Stewart

Without playing a senior season, there is a massive opportunity for elite five-star running back Harlem Berry to surpass Stewart as the top-ranked prospect in Louisiana.

Maryland: Blake Woodby

Woodby had an outstanding senior season where he faced a number of elite receivers and reinforced his reputation as a lockdown cornerback, particularly in man coverage.

Massachusetts: Hardy Watts

Watts is a versatile offensive lineman but he’ll likely end up playing one of the guard positions. He is an impressive athlete on the offensive line, showing the ability to excel as a pass blocker and a run blocker.

Michigan: Bryce Underwood

Underwood found a way to take his game to another level during his senior season by using his legs more to be a threat in the run game. Michigan was able to flip the home-state prospect away from LSU on Thursday night.

Minnesota: Emmanuel Karmo

Karmo is a twitchy outside linebacker that will offer Minnesota some position versatility. He could put his hand in the dirt or be a standup ‘backer, whichever makes the best use of his athleticism.

Mississippi: Caleb Cunningham

The race in Mississippi remains a tight one as both Cunningham and quarterback Deuce Knight stepped up in a big way as seniors. Cunningham is one of the most athletic pass-catchers in the country and is a huge weapon on the perimeter. Knight has the tools after a superb senior season and continual development at the quarterback position to make this one close, though.

Missouri: Jack Lange

Lange made a nice move up in the state rankings to the top spot. He’s got a great frame and good feet that allow him to project to a big-time tackle.

Nebraska: Christian Jones

Jones is still putting it all together on the field but his traits are very unique for a linebacker his size.

Nevada: Douglas Utu

Whether he plays inside or outside in college, Utu does not lose reps. Not in camps, not in games, he’s never beaten by defensive linemen and that’s why he’s going to be so powerful at Oregon and beyond.

New Jersey: Quincy Porter

Porter has the tools to be an elite outside receiver thanks to his 6-foot-3 frame, elite ball skills, leaping abilities, large catch radius, route running techniques and ability to accelerate to top speed quickly.

New York: Rowan Byrne

The toughness, strength and short area quickness Byrne brings to the field help him dominate at the high school level. He has the size and potential to turn into an excellent offensive lineman at the collegiate level.

North Carolina: David Sanders Jr.

Sanders cemented his spot at the top of the North Carolina rankings as a brick wall at left tackle as a senior for Charlotte (NC) Providence Day and multiple splash plays on defense this past fall. Few have fit the profile as a franchise left tackle quite like Sanders.

Ohio: Tavien St. Clair

The No. 1 prospect in the country has the size, arm talent and intangibles to be very successful at Ohio State and beyond.

Oklahoma: Elijah Thomas

His senior season is not yet finished but this year is already the best of Thomas’ high school career. Thomas has hauled in 58 catches for about 1,300 yards and caught 19 touchdown passes in addition to amassing 409 rushing yards and 10 more touchdowns on the ground.

Oregon: Zac Stascausky

The Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic standout has seen his recruitment blow up in recent months as Oregon, Georgia and others try to flip the Washington commitment. He’s a big, physical offensive lineman who can move well and those are rare in the West.

Pennsylvania: Zahir Mathis

Mathis, who recently decommitted from Ohio State, played through injury this season and still showed a level of dominance that should continue at the next level if he continues to develop his game.

South Carolina: Amare Adams

There’s been a lot of movement within the state rankings in South Carolina, but based on position, it will be difficult to move Adams off his perch. Malik Clark, Jordan Gidron and Donovan Murph all closed the gap significantly.

Tennessee: Shekai Mills-Knight

The No. 1 in Tennessee, Mills-Knight has been brilliant as a senior for Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor. As a big, bruising back, Mills-Knight is exceptional as a pass-catcher and can be a three-down difference-maker.

Texas: Keelon Russell

There’s too much talent in Texas to say this race is over. Russell is now slotted as the No. 1 prospect in the Lone Star State and among the nation’s best regardless of position. Russell has continued to take massive steps as a dynamic game-breaking quarterback with plenty of regular-season and post-season success, and has shined in multiple settings over the past year and change. Dakorien Moore, Devin Sanchez, Jonah Williams, Michael Fasusi and Lance Jackson all have compelling arguments here, too.

Utah: Jerome Myles

Myles is one of the best pass catchers and playmakers in the country and he proved it once again at Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon this season. The high four-star, who’s flirting with a five-star ranking, can run by anybody and catch everything. USC is trying to hold off Texas A&M and others.

Virginia: Gideon Davidson

Davidson has had a prolific high school career and has the traits that should allow him to contribute soon after he arrives on campus.

Washington: Zaydrius Rainey-Sale

Rainey-Sale couldn’t quit Washington. After being committed to the Huskies, Rainey-Sale backed off that pledge only to pick them again. It’s a huge pickup as the Spanaway (Wash.) Bethel School standout can run, hit and cover, and has proven over and over to be one of the best linebackers in the West.

Washington D.C.: Kainoa Winston

Winston may be a little undersized but he has posted impressive track results and shows an elite football IQ on film. He is certainly unafraid of contact and has proven to be a very reliable tackler.

Wisconsin: Owen Strebig