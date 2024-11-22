Oregon is targeting ATH McKay Madsen and here's why

As football season nears an end, many Rivals network sites are analyzing commits. Here's MN's report on Jackson Kollock.
Many CA elites are among those discussed: QB Husan Longstreet, TE Vander Ploog, LB Madden Faraimo, & CB Dijon Lee Jr.
Take a closer look at each of the players that was elevated to elite status. Photo: Dijon Lee Jr. (Mission Viejo).
As football season nears an end, many Rivals sites are analyzing commits. Here's Kansas's report on ATH Jaden Nickens.
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney offers his thoughts on each of the 28 five-stars.
As football season nears an end, many Rivals network sites are analyzing commits. Here's MN's report on Jackson Kollock.
Many CA elites are among those discussed: QB Husan Longstreet, TE Vander Ploog, LB Madden Faraimo, & CB Dijon Lee Jr.
Take a closer look at each of the players that was elevated to elite status. Photo: Dijon Lee Jr. (Mission Viejo).