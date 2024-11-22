Three Predictions: Justus Terry, Oregon flips a QB, more QB dominoes

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has a trio of predictions on Justus Terry ’s final destination, where four-star quarterback Jaron Sagapolutele will end up and the QB dominoes.

There is no question it’s big news that five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry is visiting Auburn this weekend but it would be a stunner if he ends up signing with the Tigers.

For weeks, the feeling has been that the Manchester, Ga., standout, who has been committed to Georgia and USC earlier in his recruitment, is down to Alabama and Georgia. But digging even deeper, the word has been the Bulldogs still feel very comfortable in this recruitment.

Auburn could be intriguing this weekend but the reason Terry might not have made a final decision yet is because he wants to wait until signing day to pick Georgia – once and for all – in front of family and friends.

A great weekend on The Plains in what should be a raucous environment despite Auburn’s struggles this year could change Terry’s calculus in the final days but it’s probably unlikely as the Bulldogs still look very strong here.