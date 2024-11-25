Simi Valley Tip Off Classic consolation: Simi Valley edges Crescenta Valley

Simi Valley Pioneers 59, Crescenta Valley Falcons 57

In the tightest game of the entire tournament, Simi Valley (2-2) outlasted Crescenta Valley (1-3) and prevailed, 59-57, in a consolation game on Saturday.

There were 16 lead changes and the game wasn’t decided until the game clock finally expired after the Pioneers grabbed one last rebound.

Simi Valley held a one-point lead at the half and the only time either team had a two-possession lead in the second half, it lasted 8 seconds.

You talk about a wire to wire nail-biter!




