Published Nov 25, 2024
Simi Valley Tip Off Classic consolation: Simi Valley edges Crescenta Valley
Dave Keefer  •  CaliforniaPreps
Simi Valley Pioneers 59, Crescenta Valley Falcons 57

In the tightest game of the entire tournament, Simi Valley (2-2) outlasted Crescenta Valley (1-3) and prevailed, 59-57, in a consolation game on Saturday.

There were 16 lead changes and the game wasn’t decided until the game clock finally expired after the Pioneers grabbed one last rebound.

Simi Valley held a one-point lead at the half and the only time either team had a two-possession lead in the second half, it lasted 8 seconds.

You talk about a wire to wire nail-biter!


