Rivals Five-Star: Key OL storylines to follow heading into Indianapolis

The Rivals Five-Star is being held June 23-24 at the Indianapolis Colts’ practice facility. Here are four offensive line storylines we’re following heading into the biggest event of the summer.

FELIX OJO MAKES A CASE FOR NO. 1

Felix Ojo

No offensive tackle has made a more steady rise toward the top of the rankings this offseason than Felix Ojo – the third-ranked offensive tackle in the Rivals250 – who shined at the All-American Bowl and various camp settings this off-season. Only Jackson Cantwell and Immanuel Iheanacho stand in front of Ojo at OT and Ojo will have an opportunity to compete against an array of blue-chip defensive linemen and edge defenders in Indianapolis. Texas, Ohio State and Michigan view Ojo as the best OT in the class and we're excited to see him in this setting.

MATT LUKE'S RECORD CLASS

Chancellor Barclay (Photo by Jeff McCulloch/Rivals.com)

Matt Luke and the Clemson Tigers are reeling in blue-chip offensive linemen at a high clip in the 2026 cycle. Clemson went 5-for-5 up front with its offensive line targets and three of the five future Tigers in Indianapolis will be along the O-line. Four-star offensive tackle Chancellor Barclay and four-star interior offensive linemen Carter Scruggs and Grant Wise will all be on hand. Barclay is one of the most athletic offensive tackles in the class. Scruggs was in contention for MVP honors at the Rivals Camp Series in Dallas. Wise boasts a unique athletic profile as a standout weightlifter as well.

IRISH WELL-REPRESENTED IN INDIANAPOLIS

Ben Nichols

Notre Dame is always stout in the trenches and Marcus Freeman's program will be represented with a pair of four-star offensive linemen in Indianapolis. Four-stars Tyler Merrill and Ben Nichols are among the offensive linemen set to compete and both rank among the Irish's highest-rated recruits in the 2026 class. Merrill and Nichols rank as the Nos. 3 and 6 interior OL in the Rivals250 and make up half of the Irish's OL haul so far in this class.

SEVERAL NOTABLE UNDERCLASSMEN

Kennedy Brown