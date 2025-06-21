2027 QB Furian Inferrera Flips Commitment From Boston College to Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have landed their quarterback for the 2027 recruiting cycle as Mater Dei (CA) signal caller Furian Inferrera has flipped his commitment from Boston College to Minnesota.

Inferrera also held offers from Nebraska, Oregon State, and Pittsburgh in his recruitment. His commitment to the Gophers comes just over a month after he received an offer from the Gophers. He was committed to Boston College since February.

He is the second commitment in Minnesota's 2027 recruiting class, joining in-state four star defensive tackle Eli Diane, who committed to the Gophers in April.