2027 QB Furian Inferrera Flips Commitment From Boston College to Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have landed their quarterback for the 2027 recruiting cycle as Mater Dei (CA) signal caller Furian Inferrera has flipped his commitment from Boston College to Minnesota.
Inferrera also held offers from Nebraska, Oregon State, and Pittsburgh in his recruitment. His commitment to the Gophers comes just over a month after he received an offer from the Gophers. He was committed to Boston College since February.
He is the second commitment in Minnesota's 2027 recruiting class, joining in-state four star defensive tackle Eli Diane, who committed to the Gophers in April.
Inferrera is ranked by both On3 and Rivals a three-star prospect and is considered a top-50 quarterback across the industry and a borderline top-500 player.
Inferrera did not start for Mater Dei last season but is expected to compete for the starting job with the program this fall. Notably, the teammate he'll be battling is 2026 Wisconsin quarterback commitment Ryan Hopkins. Last season he completed 12-of-16 passing attempts for 133 yards and one touchdown, averaging 11.0 yards per completion.
Inferrera is the second quarterback from California to commit to the program over the last three recruiting cycles joining 2025 signee Jackson Kollock.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC, @berry_seth14
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation