Do I think these two brothers, Josh and Caleb Christopher, will play pro ball? Let me offer a story that illustrates my 1000% confidence in this fam.

Their older brother Pat was a sharp shooting, high flying, 2001 Black/Cement Jordan 3 wearing teenager in 2006, a month from leaving Compton to go to Cal Berkeley. Cared about him so much, I had a special Dallas Mavs authentic jersey made up for him, with his exact name lettered on the back, his number 5 on it and I told him, “Here’s how an authentic NBA jersey with your name on it looks, see how it feels bro, I don’t know which team in the L you’ll play for, but I believe you’ll get there.” He told me that jersey was important to him, so now you the reader can see how this story is personal for me. It’s the first time in my 400 stories I was nervous about doing justice on how the Christophers “got game” in many ways. An ultimate compliment I offer the Christophers, not trying to speak blasphemy, but there’s a trance that the brothers seem to enter in during games. The Christophers work themselves into a state where they’re totally locked in, full of aggressiveness for “get buckets time”, their eyes showing the passion of utter belief in the task at hand.



Caleb and Josh

I’ve seen others at church possessing that look, albeit in a more frenzied way, it’s the gift of “speaking in tongues.” The brothers just get into that passionate state of wanting to take over a game. You saw it front and center last year when they tore it up with the Cal Supreme AAU team, and lately with Las Vegas Prospects team. The reader should know this fam is all about the community. The oldest sister Paris teaches in Oakland, and was a super baller herself at St. Mary’s college in the mid 2000s. I’ve seen this woman being with her students, I’m floored by her jubilance. I have cred to speak on it since I’ve been an educator for 23 years. All I can say is that I wish I could be in her class, she’s that dope. I asked Paris to break down the fam “secret sauce.” She went way back in the fam history to share it, “Our father’s mom, Noemi, was full of life and really strong at 6 feet tall. She had a gift to play sports, these huge Dr J sized mitts, we affectionately called her ‘leather hands.’ “She instilled to our dad Laron important lessons, like Proverbs 22:6, and he passed down that mentality to us, which goes, ‘Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it.’ “Our dad would come bring us lunch on Fridays at school. He’d organize these incredible huge games of 3rd through 6th graders to play with each other, that we’d all look forward to. Everyone would reciprocate their love back to us in return. “Our dad would work many hours, and played the piano after work at gigs to help pay for our Christian school tuition. But every second he was playing, he was having fun, living life, him showing us how to enjoy the gift of life. Oh to see everyone dance to his music. “The secret of our brothers success is that they stand on the shoulders of people who love them so, enough to be real and give them advice to be somebody great in their own lives. “I remember beating Josh at basketball til he was in junior high, then all of the sudden he took off and started to blossom. And now we just watch them both with pride, because they both feed off each other in a game.”



L to R: James Harden, Laron Christopher, Josh, Caleb (bending), Pat